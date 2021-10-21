Chennai travel market on recovery track; 70% people keen to travel: Report

Chennai’s prime travel market is seeing a 70 per cent increase in demand on a month-on-month basis since the re-opening in June 2021, said a report by Limited, India’s leading integrated travel services company.

After 18 months of Covid-induced restrictions, with positive announcements on re-opening of borders and vaccine acceptance, the company’s data reveals strong travel desire from Chennai’s customers, the report said. The upcoming festive and winter season, together with Expo 2020 Dubai, is resulting in encouraging recovery at 55 per cent of pre-pandemic levels overall; an impressive 290 per cent for domestic travel; 60 per cent international (acquisition data September 2021 against September 2019). Favourite outbound destinations for Chennai customers include Maldives, Switzerland, France, Turkey, Egypt, Russia and Dubai.

In addition to its holiday business, Thomas Cook India has observed increased uptick from the wedding and honeymoon segment; furthermore, students from Chennai are highly interested in overseas education and Thomas Cook India has delivered well in that sector with their quarantine packages.

The survey has revealed that over 70 per cent respondents from Chennai are keen to travel in 2021 itself, with a mix of both international and domestic destinations. Around 65 per cent prefer international destinations; favourites include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Maldives/Mauritius, Europe (Switzerland, France, Austria), USA, Russia, and Iceland. Nearly 75 per cent prefer domestic holidays; favourites include Andamans, Kashmir, Himachal, Rajasthan and Goa, it said.

“Customers from Chennaienjoy travelling with family and multi-generational families (55 per cent); as a group of friends/colleagues (20 per cent); couples (20 per cent); solo (5 per cent),” it said.

Thomas Cook India has an extensive footprint through 11 outlets in Tamil Nadu with six outlets in Chennai (owned & franchise).Chennai serves as a convenient hub for nearby regions including Vellore, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu.