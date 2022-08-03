CIL dispatches over 152 MT of coal to power sector in Q1: Govt tells LS

-
-
State-owned CIL dispatched 152.49 million tonnes (MT) of coal to the power sector during April-June 2022, a year-on-year rise of 19 per cent, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
Coal India Limited (CIL) is the largest producer and supplier of the dry fuel in the country.
"CIL has dispatched 152.49 MT of coal to Power Sector in the first quarter of the current fiscal surpassing all the previous highs of the same period and achieving a growth of 19 per cent over last year in the same period," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a reply in the Lok Sabha.
At 14.43 MT, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) dispatched 4.1 per cent higher coal to the power sector in the first quarter of the current fiscal.
As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA), coal stock at power plants has improved from the level of 25.6 MT as on March 31, 2022 to 29.5 MT on July 26, 2022.
According to the minister, in the financial year ended March 31, 2022, India's non coking coal output was at 726.488 MT and imports stood at 151.77 MT.
