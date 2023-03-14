CIO Round Table: 'Debt returns are offering competition to equities'

Chief investment officers (CIOs) of India’s top mutual fund houses said at the Business Standard Insight Summit that debt was offering equities tough competition, as major central banks unwound their monetary easing and hike interest rates. In the session moderated by Business Standard Editorial Director A K Bhattacharya, they said that there was a need to create a vibrant debt market in the country. The panelists included SBI Mutual Fund CIO R Srinivasan, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund CIO S Naren, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund CIO Mahesh Patil, PPFAS Mutual Fund CIO Rajeev Thakkar and Kotak Investment Advisors CEO-Investment Advisory, Lakshmi Iyer. Edited excerpts:
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 06:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU