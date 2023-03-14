CIO Round Table: 'Debt returns are offering competition to equities'

Chief investment officers (CIOs) of India’s top mutual fund houses said at the Business Standard Insight Summit that debt was offering tough competition, as major central banks unwound their monetary easing and hike interest rates. In the session moderated by Business Standard Editorial Director A K Bhattacharya, they said that there was a need to create a vibrant debt market in the country. The panelists included SBI Mutual Fund CIO R Srinivasan, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund CIO S Naren, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund CIO Mahesh Patil, PPFAS Mutual Fund CIO Rajeev Thakkar and Kotak Investment Advisors CEO-Investment Advisory, Lakshmi Iyer. Edited excerpts: