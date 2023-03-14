JUST IN
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund delivered a healthy return under CIO S R Bhan
CIO Round Table: 'Debt returns are offering competition to equities'
Large-Cap Equity: What makes ICICI Pru MF's Anish Tawakley an outlier
BS jury picks best mutual fund managers in the debt and equity category
Hackers using fake play-to-earn gaming apps to steal cryptocurrency: FBI
Unbacked crypto assets pose financial and fiscal risks, warns IMF
Sebi relief for large registrars on enhanced reporting requirements
Real estate market's hall of mirrors no fun house, but mood upbeat
Blackstone sells entire 20.5% stake in Sona BLW; stock tanks nearly 7%
Market turmoil leaves investors poorer by more than Rs 4.4 trillion
Business Standard

CIO Round Table: 'Debt returns are offering competition to equities'

On the earnings side, the macro drivers are positive. We expect the earnings growth to continue, says SBI Mutual Fund CIO R Srinivasan

Topics
Mutual Funds | MF Industry | stock markets

BS Reporter 

Illustration
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Chief investment officers (CIOs) of India’s top mutual fund houses said at the Business Standard Insight Summit that debt was offering equities tough competition, as major central banks unwound their monetary easing and hike interest rates. In the session moderated by Business Standard Editorial Director A K Bhattacharya, they said that there was a need to create a vibrant debt market in the country. The panelists included SBI Mutual Fund CIO R Srinivasan, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund CIO S Naren, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund CIO Mahesh Patil, PPFAS Mutual Fund CIO Rajeev Thakkar and Kotak Investment Advisors CEO-Investment Advisory, Lakshmi Iyer. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 06:04 IST

`
