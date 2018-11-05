Cipla records sharpest fall in one year post Q2 results; stock down 8%

Total revenue from operations has been down 2% to Rs 40.12 billion against Rs 40.82 billion in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin down 18.8% from 19.7% in the previous year quarter. Analysts on an average had expected a profit of Rs 4.71 billion on revenue of Rs 43.94 billion for the quarter.

Shares of dipped 8% to Rs 558 on the after the pharmaceutical company posted an 11% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3.77 billion for the September quarter (Q2FY19). It had reported a profit of Rs 4.23 billion in the year-ago quarter. The stock recorded its sharpest intra-day fall in since November 7, 2017.

“The company had received various notices of demand from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India, on account of alleged overcharging in respect of certain drugs under the Drugs (Prices Control) Orders. The total demand against the Company as stated in public disclosure amounts to Rs 26.10 billion,” said in a statement.

The hearings scheduled in October 2018 were adjourned to November 2018 as had not filed reply statements showing the status of compliance by with the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme court to deposit 50% of the amount demanded, it added.

