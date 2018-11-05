Cipla records sharpest fall in one year post Q2 results; stock down 8%

-
ALSO READ
TCS extends fall after Q2 earnings; down 8.5% in one week
Wipro Q2: Wage hike, divestment of hosted data services to impact nos
TCS or Infosys: Which is a better bet post Q2 results?
Earnings preview: SBI Q2 profit may fall 80%; provisions to remain elevated
Cummins India surges 14% as Q2 earnings beat estimates
-
Total revenue from operations has been down 2% to Rs 40.12 billion against Rs 40.82 billion in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin down 18.8% from 19.7% in the previous year quarter. Analysts on an average had expected a profit of Rs 4.71 billion on revenue of Rs 43.94 billion for the quarter.
“The company had received various notices of demand from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India, on account of alleged overcharging in respect of certain drugs under the Drugs (Prices Control) Orders. The total demand against the Company as stated in NPPA public disclosure amounts to Rs 26.10 billion,” Cipla said in a statement.
The hearings scheduled in October 2018 were adjourned to November 2018 as NPPA had not filed reply statements showing the status of compliance by Cipla with the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme court to deposit 50% of the amount demanded, it added.
At 02:33 pm, Cipla was trading 7% lower at Rs 565 on the BSE, as compared to 0.34% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than three-fold with a combined 9.36 million equity shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU