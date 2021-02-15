Clariant Chemicals zooms 19% on strong Q3 results, dividend of Rs 50/share

-
ALSO READ
JB Chemicals surges 12%, hits record high on strong Q3 performance
Tata Chemicals surges 13% in two days after Tata Sons hikes stake
Tata Chemicals zooms 10% on report Co in talks to buy Archean's unit
JB Chemicals rallies 19% in two days on strong June quarter numbers
Tata Chemicals rallies 9%, hits record high in a range-bound market
-
Shares of Clariant Chemicals (India), on Monday, soared 19 per cent to Rs 467 on the BSE in intra-day trade after the company’s board approved the payment of second interim dividend at Rs 50 per share i.e., 500 per cent for the financial year 2020-21. The company said the said interim dividend shall be paid on or after February 23, 2021. It has fixed February 2 as the record date for ascertaining the eligible shareholders to receive the dividend.
Meanwhile, specialty chemical company reported the Profit before exceptional item & tax of Rs 19 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (Q3FY21), as compared to loss before tax of Rs 3.1 crore for the same quarter last fiscal. Sales during the quarter rose by 7 per cent, at Rs. 202.1 crore, as against Rs 188.3 crore for the corresponding quarter in the previous year.
The management said the company delivered a strong performance in Q3, with its sustained efforts on working capital, cost control and operational productivity all coming good.
Clariant Chemicals said that during the quarter under review, the Company had received a demand of Rs 9.24 crore, including interest of Rs 34.90 lakh against short deduction of TDS on the dividend payments made to parent companies. Management is confident that the matter will be decided in favour of the company and accordingly no provision has been made in books of accounts in respect of this demand, it said.
At 09:37 am, the stock was trading 16 per cent higher at Rs 454 on the BSE, as compared to 0.89 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined around 360,000 equity shares were changing hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU