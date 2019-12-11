Co-location case: Sebi needs to prove basis for disgorgement, NSE tells SAT

The resumption of hearing in co-location case at (SAT) on Wednesday saw (NSE) arguing against the disgorgement order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and questioning the basis for passing such an order.

Somasekhar Sudaresan, who was arguing on behalf of NSE, said the order had observed that there was no case of fraud or collusion of employees with trading members in the co-location case, and asked how a disgorgement order was tenable.

He said that since had been exonerated under Prevention of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices, how was there a case of disgorgement, in absence of fraudulent activity.

In its order, had directed to disgorge Rs 624 crore, along with interest calculated at 12 per cent per annum from April 1, 2014, to the Investor Protection and Education Fund.

The counsel argued that the exchange should have also been given a chance to explain its position on the disgorgement order.

So far, has transferred Rs 2,300 crore to an escrow account, as directions required the exchange to transfer the revenues it earns from the co-location business till the probe was completed. The SAT also heard plea made by former managing director of NSE, Ravi Narain. The plea was against Sebi's order that barred him from associating from any listed entity for a period of five years over his alleged role in the co-location matter.

The counsel representing Narain argued that the reply of another chief technology officer, which was not included in the order, showed that the principle of disseminating the data in a fair manner was always made known by the senior management of NSE to the employees.

Further, the contravention was said to be made against Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations, which only came into force in 2012. Tick by tick (TBT) system was opted under Narain in 2010.

Another argument said that when weighing between TBT and other alternative systems, the former was chosen as it had put less burden of costs on brokers. The other options would have entailed higher investments from the brokerages, which only top brokerages would be able to bear.

The TBT architecture allowed access to more brokers, the counsel argued.

On Thursday, the SAT will hear the plea made by Chitra Ramakrishna, who resigned as managing director and chief executive officer of NSE in December 2016.