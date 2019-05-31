Coal India, OMCs, SAIL, Nalco and ONGC among top stocks to watch today

Nifty futures on the SGX (Singapore Exchange) indicate a flat opening for the Nifty50 index back home. Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Coal India: The company posted a record increase of 362.46 per cent in its net profit at Rs 6,024.23 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

ONGC: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Thursday reported a 31 per cent drop in its March quarter net profit as it faced a double whammy of a drop in production and fall in prices.

SAIL: The country's largest steel maker SAIL on Thursday said its standalone net profit fell by 42.57 per cent to Rs 468.40 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, due to higher expenses.

Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Energy on Friday said its consolidated net loss for the March quarter narrowed to Rs 294.64 crore from Rs 469.85 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower expenses. Total consolidated income from operations declined to Rs 1,450.47 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

Nalco: National Aluminium Company (Nalco) recorded a 29 per cent spike in its net profit at Rs 1,732 crore for 2018-19 (FY19). Propelled largely by earnings from exports of surplus alumina, the company posted its best ever net profit in a decade.

OMCs: Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corp (IOC), HPCL, BPCL will be in focus today as the oil prices fell to their lowest in nearly three months after US President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on imports from Mexico, stoking fears about global economic growth.