Cochin Shipyard leaps 5% after Radhakishan Damani picks up 0.5% stake

-
ALSO READ
Trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh: Buy Cochin Shipyard, Graphite India
Cochin Shipyard to build autonomous electric ferries for Norwegian client
Delay in projects to impact profitability in FY21, says Cochin Shipyard
Stocks to watch: Infosys, Cyient, SBI, Cochin Shipyard, L&T Tech Services
PSU stocks gain; ITI, Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics hit 52-wk high
-
On October 22, 2020, Radhakishan Damani acquired 694,646 equity shares, representing 0.53 per cent stake, in Cochin Shipyard at Rs 349.14 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows. The name of seller was not ascertained immediately.
In the past three trading days, the stock has rallied 18 per cent, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index.
CSL is mainly engaged in the construction of vessels and repairs and refits of all types of vessels including upgradation of ships periodical lay-up repairs and life extension of ships. The company has built and repaired some of the largest ships in India. CSL's key shipbuilding clients on the domestic front include the Indian Navy the Indian Coast Guard and the Shipping Corporation of India Limited. CSL has also undertaken repairs of various types of vessels including upgradation of ships of the oil exploration industry as well as periodical maintenance repairs and life extension of ships.
At 09:23 am, the stock was trading 3 per cent higher at Rs 371 on the NSE, against 0.48 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index. A combined around 540,000 equity shares have changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE, so far.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU