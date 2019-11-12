Code of conduct soon for jewellers as sector aims to restore consumer trust

The Rs 4.75-trillion in India is planning to introduce a model ‘Code of Conduct’ in order to restore the trust and confidence of consumers, lenders and policy makers, which diminished the past few years due to defaults on the part of some errant domestic retailers and exporters.

While the was finding it very difficult to raise working capital from banks after the Punjab National Bank (PNB)-Nirav Modi scam in early calendar 2018, domestic also faced a huge liquidity squeeze due to weak sales, following a spurt in gold prices during the July–September quarter. The lack of triggers such as wedding or ceremonial events and festive occasions pulled down jewellers’ rollover liquidity during the quarter to a lifetime low. This seems to have prompted many to divert the funds collected through monthly deposit schemes to pay ‘mark-to-market’ margins on various loans.

As a consequence, at least two -- Kochi-headquartered Goodwin Jewellers and a little known Mumbai-based enterprise called Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers -- have been reported to have defaulted during the past one month. These defaults have brought consumers’ buying morale to new lows, which jewellers are working overtime to restore. Earlier, a few thouand crore rupees belonging to customers were stuck in similar case registered in Bengaluru.

“We are planning to come out with a model ‘code of conduct’ for all bullion dealers and jewellery retailers for which consultations with industry bodies are set to start. We will soon meet with various associations and councils in bullion, jewellery and others in the value chain to prepare a draft for a uniform ‘code of conduct’,” said Somasundaram PR, managing director, (WGC).

The model ‘code of conduct’ is set to bring in uniformity in gold and in India and also control instances of default by individual jewellers.

The in India has adopted a fragmented policy dictated by the individual jeweller, on gold pricing, monthly gold accumulation schemes and discount and freebies offered to consumers during festive seasons and otherwise. Such is the clout that the individual jeweller wields that his status in the ecosystem is dictated by his own policies. It is this informal coterie that also takes a call on the opening of new shops or closure of existing ones. And this is where a part of the probem lies -- closure of a shop after it has collected huge public funds through monthly deposit schemes brings bad repute to the entire business.

“That’s why we are talking about setting up a ‘bullion bank’ which would control the entire trade in the precious metal. Even a small default in the sector today could involve a fund of Rs 1,000 crore and above. The model ‘code of conduct’ and bullion bank would solve most of such problems,” said Somasundaram.

Informed sources said that the ‘code of conduct’ would make it mandatory for all jewellers to adhere to its guidelines. “Those violating its guidelines would not be supplied gold or dealt with any businesses from other players,” said Somasundaram.

When asked about implementation and acceptance of the model ‘code of conduct’ by bullion dealers and jewellers, Somasundaram said, “We would bring all stakeholders under one roof. Hence, the guidelines would be acceptable by all players in the value chain.”

Meanwhile, the sharp increase in gold prices has prompted many jewellers to divert public funds to meet obligations elsewhere, including real estate. Trading currently at Rs 38,000 per 10 grams, gold prices have risen by as much as 22 per cent the past three months.

Talking about weak business sentiment, Somasundaram said bullion dealers and jewellery retailers are sitting on 212 tonnes of gold inventory due to weak demand.

Data compiled by the WGC showed a 22 per cent decline in India’s gold demand at 123.9 tonnes during the July–September quarter, from 183.2 tonnes in the same quarter last year. However, during the first nine months of the curreny calendat year, that is, January to September 2019, the oversall gold demand in the country declined by 5.3 tonnes to 496 tonnes from 523.9 tonnes a year ago.