Sebi eases 90-day curing period norm for defaulting firms post-downgrade
Business Standard

Colgate: Q4 shows non-Covid pain still high, market share recovery may drag

Pre-tax profit down by 16.5% led by 8% volume fall-lowest in 13 quarters; down-trading, competitive intensity key concerns

Topics
Colgate | Q4 Results

Shreepad S Aute 

The Covid-19 led lockdown has spared none, not even personal care segments in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) space. However, Colgate's March 2020 quarter (Q4) numbers, reported on Thursday, were not only below-expectations, but analysts say the pain for the toothpaste leader is not limited to Covid-19, and could persist.

Some analysts believe that Colgate's market share recovery could get delayed despite the fact that the current situation offers a good opportunity to gain share, mainly from smaller/local players. Colgate’s market share loss has been a key worry ...

First Published: Thu, May 21 2020. 18:53 IST

