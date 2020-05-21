Colgate: Q4 shows non-Covid pain still high, market share recovery may drag

The Covid-19 led lockdown has spared none, not even personal care segments in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) space. However, Colgate's March 2020 quarter (Q4) numbers, reported on Thursday, were not only below-expectations, but analysts say the pain for the toothpaste leader is not limited to Covid-19, and could persist.

Some analysts believe that Colgate's market share recovery could get delayed despite the fact that the current situation offers a good opportunity to gain share, mainly from smaller/local players. Colgate’s market share loss has been a key worry ...