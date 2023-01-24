JUST IN
Colocation case: Sebi likely to challenge SAT's relief to NSE in SC

Legal experts cite 'inconsistencies' in Tribunal's order

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Sebi
The Rs 625-crore disgorgement figure was arrived at by Sebi based on the revenues earned by NSE during years when its colocation architecture was allegedly compromised

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to move the Supreme Court against an order passed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in the case pertaining to unfair access to the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) colocation facility.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 21:21 IST

`
