BSE Capital Goods index nears record high; Siemens, L&T gain up to 3%
Business Standard

Combined equity market value of 10 Adani Group firms slips below $100 bn

Billionaire Gautam Adani and his companies have hired legal and communication teams, cut expenses and repaid debt as they seek to calm traders concerned about the group's access to financing

Adani Group | Indian markets | Hindenburg Report

Abhishek Vishnoi | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The combined equity market value of Adani Group’s 10 companies slipped below $100 billion on Tuesday, as the embattled conglomerate struggles to reassure investors following a scathing report by a US short seller.

The ports-to-power group has now lost more than $136 billion in market capitalization since Jan. 24, when US-based Hindenburg Research published a report alleging accounting fraud and stock manipulation — accusations that Adani Group has denied repeatedly.

Billionaire Gautam Adani and his companies have hired legal and communication teams, cut expenses and repaid debt as they seek to calm traders concerned about the group’s access to financing. While the campaign brought the conglomerate’s dollar bonds back from distressed territory, the continued equity selloff is an indication that more is needed.

“Capex and debt remain major concerns,” said Sameer Kalra, founder of Target Investing in Mumbai. “These can further weigh on valuations.”

The group tapped international bond buyers for more than $8 billion in recent years, while also turning to global banks for at least as much in foreign-currency loans, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Rating agencies have also revised the outlook for some companies, including Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.

Adani and his companies are now prioritizing financial health over aggressive debt-fueled expansion spree of recent years. The group’s focus has shifted to cash conservation, debt repayment, and recovering pledged shares as it attempts to repair the damage caused by Hindenburg’s report.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 11:10 IST

