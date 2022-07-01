Commercial LPG cylinders to become cheaper from today; check details here

The rates of commercial LPG gas cylinders were reduced on Friday, as Indane gas decreased the price of cooking gas by Rs 198 in Delhi on July 1. In Kolkata, the rate of cooking gas cylinders was reduced by Rs 182 while in Mumbai, the price of LPG cylinders came down by Rs 190.50.

In Chennai, the price of LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 187.

The rate of commercial LPG cylinders as of July 1 in the national capital Delhi is Rs 2,021, brought down from Rs 2,219 per cylinder. On May 19, the rate was Rs 2,354. On May 1, the price was Rs 2,355.5.

Indian Oil Corporation announced rate cuts in commercial LPG cylinders, reported Live Hindustan.

Meanwhile, the rates of domestic LPG cylinders have remained high, putting pressure on consumers. The rate of domestic cylinders has remained idle since May 19, trading at Rs 1,003 in the national capital.





The goverment has been raising the prices of both domestic and commercial prices for some time now, for which it has been slammed by the opposition parties.

Congress on Thursday attacked the Centre over high . It said that two Indias have been created - one, in which a selected few are getting richer, and the other, where common people are unable to afford even a single refill of domestic .

In May, the rates of domestic LPG cylinders were increased twice, first by Rs 50 on May 7 and then again on May 19.

In Chennai, one domestic costs Rs 1,019. Respectively, in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Patna, the rate of one cylinder is Rs 1,041, Rs 1,007, and Rs 1,093.

In Indore, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Gorakhpur, the rates of domestic LPG cylinders are at Rs 1,031, Rs 1,010, Rs 1,006, and Rs 1,012. In Bhopal, Agra, and Ranchi, the prices as of July 1, stand at Rs 1,009, Rs 1,016, and Rs 1,061, respectively.