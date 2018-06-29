Committee on bitcoin and other crpto-currencies to finalise report soon

The Union government committee, headed by the secretary of the department of economic affairs (DEA), would be soon finalising its report regarding policy on bitcoin and other crpto-currencies. It is expected in the first half of the coming month.

The three-month window, by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) direction, for banks to stop dealing with all crypto-currency trading platforms is ending next week. ALSO READ: Bitcoin has shortcomings, could break internet: Global banking body The DEA has prepared a set of suggestions on permissible use of crypto-currencies. Trading ...