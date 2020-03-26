Commodity derivatives trading beyond 5 p.m. discontinued during lockdown

Commodity exchanges have reduced trading hours and all derivatives in this space will end at 5 p.m. between Monday and April 14. This follows their discussions with the on the matter. The MCX, on which trading in the evening is more active than on any other exchange, has also issued a circular in this regard.

Brokers had approached the regulator and requested it to discontinue evening session trading while the lockdown persists, as it was becoming difficult to manage staff presence and commuting at night. In view of this, the regulator discussed the issues with exchanges and those on which only commodities derivatives are traded have issued circulars discontinuing trading beyond 5 pm.

MCX, and have all said in the circular that any change in timing or extention will be communicated after April 14.