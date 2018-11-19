Commodity outlook: Sugar prices on an uptrend; likely to hit $16.8

Malaysian palm oil futures, edged up on Monday, snapping weeks of declines, supported by mild gains in US soy oil. Falling exports and rising stocks have been a huge concern for the Stockpiles at the end of October increased 7.6 per cent from the previous month to 2.72 million tonnes, while production rose 6 per cent to 1.96 million tonnes, official data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed last week.

For now, we favour resistance to kick-in around 2,045-50 MYR/ton levels and cap upside attempts and eventually test 1,865-85 MYR/ton levels, being a strong previous support. As per the price structure in the long-term charts, a break below 2,110 MYR/ton has opened potential targets around 1,870 MYR/ton levels on the downside. Only a daily close above 2,135-40 MYR/ton levels could alter the big picture bearish view, which does not look likely in the near-term.

As per the wave counts, we expect a possible retracement higher towards 2,100-150 MYR/ton levels followed by a bigger decline to 1,875 or even lower. In an extreme case, a potential wave target of 1,625-45 MYR/ton is also possible, which is not our favoured scenario. RSI is in the oversold zone now indicating that an upward correction is in the offing. The averages in MACD have gone above the zero line of the indicator hinting at a bullish reversal. Only a crossover again below the zero line could hint at bearishness again.

Therefore, look for palm oil futures to test the resistance levels and decline lower again.

Supports are at MYR, 1,950, 1,910 & 1,865. Resistances are at MYR 2,045, 2,100 and 2,140.

MCX CPO Price outlook for the period between Nov 19 - Nov 30



traded up on MCX, due to bargain buying by retailers and stockists amid falling prices overseas. The rupee strength is also in play curtailing any upside moves. Else, we should see more buying to emerge.

So, we see any upward retracements a possible opportunity to position for a decline subsequently.

ICE Sugar #11 futures price outlook for the period between Nov 19 - Nov 30



Prices have been consolidating in a range lately, digesting most of the fundamentals. It is being well supported from concerns about India's crop, although overall supplies remained ample. India is likely to produce less sugar than forecast earlier, with mills reporting a sharp drop in sugar cane yields because of drought and infestations. The market was also underpinned by forecasts that the global market may move into deficit, possibly in 2018-19.

We favour an upside trajectory for international prices towards $15.00 initially with supports at $12.25 followed by strong supports at $11.80.

