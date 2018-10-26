Commodity outlook by Tradebulls Securities: Buy gold, sell natural gas

and trading ideas by Bhavik Patel - Sr. Technical Analyst (Commodities), Tradebulls:

Outlook:

US Dollar index is trading at 2 week high. Safe haven buying is seen as EURO and Pound are falling on their respective news. Currently, the story is of Risk-aversion which is making US dollar stronger. The rupee is getting stronger as we have seen a significant fall in prices. In fact, many of the emerging market currencies are getting stronger against Dollar because of slide in prices. The dollar index is re-visiting the 96.00 neighbourhood despite the weak performance of US yields purely on the back of weak Euro and Pound. Indian Rupee has support near 72.60-72.50 level and INR may find difficult to sustain below that level unless Brent Crude trades below sub $70.

Significant weakness in the dollar index is needed to rally In spite of DXY trading at 2 weeks high, we are not seeing a similar correction in because now safe haven support is coming into If recent ETF flows are any indication, gold investors are feeling better about the metal's intermediate-term prospects. Gold's rally is still being threatened by strength in the dollar. Last week we predicted that gold will trade above $1225 on back of positive sentiment and now we are seeing gold re-testing the $1240 resistance levels. From a technical standpoint, as long as the gold futures price remains above its 15-day moving average ($ 1217), the gold bulls will enjoy at least the benefit of immediate-term (1-4 week) price momentum

Buy Gold

Target: Rs 32,500

Stop loss: 31,750

Gold has taken multiple supports around 31800-31750 and has rebounded from those levels till 32300. Once again it has taken support around that level and is trading above 32000. It is clearly in bull trend as it is trading above its important 13, 20 and 50 day moving average on the daily scale. RSI_14 is comfortably above 61 level with no sign of divergence or exhaustion. We expect the rally and trend to continue and so we recommend long position with a target of 32500 and stop loss of 31750.

Sell Natural Gas

Target: Rs 222

Stop loss: Rs 237

is grinding lower after making top near 250.80. Any follow up near 244 is met by stiff resistance and it settles back around 230 levels. For past week it is trading in the range of 230-238 and any range breakdown will trigger fresh selling momentum. is trading below 13 day moving average and is near 20-day moving average. We recommend going short below 229 with an expected target of 222 and stop loss of 237.

