Commodity Picks: 11 February, 2019

Mustard seed

Mustard seed is trading at Rs 4,132 per quintal at the benchmark Jaipur market, and going forward prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,075 per quintal. Weak demand from processors, favourable weather across the major producing belts to weigh on prices.



Maize

Maize prices in Gulabbagh are trading at Rs 2,132 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 2,200 per quintal in the weeks following supply shortage and steady buying by end-users and stockists.





Prerana Desai is VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain