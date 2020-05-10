JUST IN
EU's revised list includes Mauritius among high risk jurisdictions
Business Standard

Commodity picks: 11 May, 2020

Barley is trading at Rs 1,595 per quintal in Jaipur market

Prerana Desai  |  Mumbai 

Bargain buying could be seen at lower levels for refined soy oil | Photo: iStock

Refined soy oil

Refined soy oil is trading at Rs 800 per 10kg at the benchmark Indore market. For the week ahead, prices could see some gains and head towards Rs 810-815 per 10 kg following firm cues from palm oil and crude oil prices. Also, bargain buying could be seen at lower levels.

Barley

Barley is trading at Rs 1,595 per quintal in Jaipur market. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,550 per quintal following subdued demand from malting industry and new arrivals pressure.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, May 10 2020. 23:55 IST

