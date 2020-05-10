Commodity picks: 11 May, 2020

Refined soy oil



Refined soy oil is trading at Rs 800 per 10kg at the benchmark Indore market. For the week ahead, prices could see some gains and head towards Rs 810-815 per 10 kg following firm cues from palm oil and crude oil prices. Also, bargain buying could be seen at lower levels.

Barley



is trading at Rs 1,595 per quintal in Jaipur market. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,550 per quintal following subdued demand from malting industry and new arrivals pressure.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit