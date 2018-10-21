Commodity picks

JUST IN
Market correction may last for a considerable time: Deepak Ramachandra
Sugar is trading around Rs 3,100 per quintal; coriander at Rs 5,290 per quintal

Prerana Desai 

Sugar is trading around Rs 3,100 per quintal at the benchmark Kolhapur market. For the week ahead, prices are expected to decline by Rs 30-50 per quintal and head towards Rs 3,050. Persistent supply glut, higher sugar release quota for October and nearing crushing season are likely to keep prices under pressure.

Coriander is trading at the benchmark Kota market at Rs 5,290 per quintal. For the week ahead, coriander prices are expected to increase by Rs 75-100 per quintal and head towards Rs 5,400 per quintal due to festive buying and declining stocks.

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
