Commodity picks

Sugar

is trading around Rs 3,100 per quintal at the benchmark Kolhapur market. For the week ahead, prices are expected to decline by Rs 30-50 per quintal and head towards Rs 3,050. Persistent supply glut, higher release quota for October and nearing crushing season are likely to keep prices under pressure.

Coriander

is trading at the benchmark Kota market at Rs 5,290 per quintal. For the week ahead, prices are expected to increase by Rs 75-100 per quintal and head towards Rs 5,400 per quintal due to festive buying and declining stocks.

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain