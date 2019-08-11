Commodity picks: 12 August, 2019

JUST IN
Mustard seed prices at the Jaipur spot market are trading at Rs 4,100 per quintal

Mustard seed prices at the Jaipur spot market are trading at Rs 4,100 per quintal. During the coming days prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,150 per quintal. Low availability in the free market and steady demand from processors to lend support to prices in the near term.

Castor Seed

Castor seed prices at Deesa market is expected to trade higher on good buying activity amid decline in arrivals. In the coming days castor seed is expected to trade at about Rs 5,650 per quintal from the current price of Rs 5,595 per quintal.

