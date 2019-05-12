Commodity picks: 13 April, 2019

Mustard Seed Mustard seed prices on the spot markets are at Rs 3,905.5 per quintal. In the coming days prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,960 - 3,970 per quintal. Declining arrivals, ongoing procurement by government and good demand from processors would lend support to prices.

Castor seed Castor seed prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 5,870 per quintal from current level of Rs 5,726 per quintal. Lower supply on the back of reduced production amid decline in seasonal arrival pressure are likely to support the prices. Prerana Desai, Research Head ...