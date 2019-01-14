Commodity picks: 14 January, 2019

Mustard Seed

at the Jaipur spot market are trading at Rs 4,079 a quintal. During the coming days, prices are expected to trade weak and head towards Rs 4,000 a quintal. Weak demand, persistent selling from NAFED, huge stocks with millers and processors could weigh on prices.





Castor seed

prices in Deesa market are expected to trade towards Rs 5,350 per quintal on lower than expected production in the coming season. Prices in Deesa are currently trading at Rs 5,265 per quintal.



Prerana Desai is VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain