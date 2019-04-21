JUST IN
Commodity Picks: 22 April, 2019

Weak demand from processors and huge stocks with farmers and traders to keep the undertone weak for soy beans in near term

Prerana Desai 

Soy bean

Soy bean is trading at Rs 3,855 per quintal at the benchmark Indore market. Prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,800 per quintal during the week. Weak demand from processors and huge stocks with farmers and traders to keep the undertone weak for soy beans in near term.

Castor

Castor is trading at Rs 5,700 per quintal at the benchmark Patan market. In the coming days, castor prices are expected to fall and head towards Rs 5,440 to Rs 5,420 per quintal amid improved arrivals. Arrivals are picking up in line with seasonality. Surge in prices is also encouraging farmers to liquidate immediately after harvesting.
