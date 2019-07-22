Commodity picks: 22 July, 2019

Soybean

Soybean at the benchmark Indore are trading at Rs 3,671 per quintal. Over the next few days, prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,600 per quintal. Subdued demand from processors, adequate stocks and higher acreage expectations for new season would keep prices under pressure.

Maize

prices in Gulabbagh are trading at Rs 2,145 per quintal. It could trade higher at Rs 2,250 per quintal following restricted availability and steady demand from end users. Below normal south west monsoon is also supporting the prices.



Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit