Commodity picks: 23 February, 2020

Wheat

prices in Indore are trading at Rs 1,850 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,800 per quintal following expected record production of and ample supplies with government.

Barley

is trading at Rs 1,700 per quintal in Jaipur. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,600 per quintal given the expected new arrivals, record production and weakness in maize prices.





Wheat prices in Indore are trading at ~1,850 per quintal



is trading at ~1,700 per quintal in Jaipur.