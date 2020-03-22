Commodity picks: 23 February, 2020

-
ALSO READ
Commodity Picks: 09 March, 2020
Wheat MSP raised by 4.6% to Rs 1925/qtl, but it's still lowest in 5 years
Record wheat output expected, arranging storage for harvest a worry
UP targets rabi wheat procurement of 5.5 mn tonnes at Rs 1,925/quintal MSP
India on course to bumper harvest; wheat acreage touches record high
-
Wheat
Wheat prices in Indore are trading at Rs 1,850 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,800 per quintal following expected record production of wheat and ample supplies with government.
Barley
Barley is trading at Rs 1,700 per quintal in Jaipur. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,600 per quintal given the expected new arrivals, record wheat production and weakness in maize prices.
Wheat prices in Indore are trading at ~1,850 per quintal
Barley is trading at ~1,700 per quintal in Jaipur.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU