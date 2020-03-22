JUST IN
Commodity picks: 23 February, 2020

Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,600 per quintal given the expected new arrivals

Wheat

Wheat prices in Indore are trading at Rs 1,850 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,800 per quintal following expected record production of wheat and ample supplies with government.

Barley

Barley is trading at Rs 1,700 per quintal in Jaipur. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,600 per quintal given the expected new arrivals, record wheat production and weakness in maize prices.

