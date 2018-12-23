Commodity picks: 24 December, 2018

Cotton

(S6 29 mm) is quoting at Rs 20,794 per bale in Gujarat. Global prices have fallen sharply and the rupee has strengthened by almost 6 per cent from its all-time low levels in November. This has made Indian lose its export competitiveness. India has large quantity of exportable surplus and hence the domestic prices will come under pressure to reflect the same. Expect the S6 prices to soften to around Rs 20,100 per bale in the next couple of days.

Jeera

is trading at Rs 18,736 per quintal in Unjha. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 18,173 per quintal given a stronger rupee and a demand slowdown in the

VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain