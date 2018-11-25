Commodity Picks: 26 November

JUST IN
Restricted selling from NAFED and lower acreage year-on-year would keep the demand firm from stockists

Prerana Desai 

Chana

Chana is trading at Rs 4,500 per quintal at the benchmark Bikaner market. Going ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,600 per quintal. Restricted selling from NAFED and lower acreage year-on-year would keep the demand firm from stockists.

Mustard seed

Mustard seed was trading at Rs 4,229 per quintal in the Jaipur spot market. With China opening up meal exports, demand for mustard is expected to remain strong from millers during the coming days. Prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,350 per quintal.

Prerana Desai,
VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
