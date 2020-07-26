JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Food & Edible Oils

India's stock market is barometer of economic concentration: Shankar Sharma
Business Standard

Commodity picks: 27 July, 2020

Cottonseed oil cake is trading at Rs 1,982.8 per quintal at Akola, and is expected to head towards Rs 1,950

Topics
Commodity picks | Cotton seed | barley

Prerana Desai 

Bt cotton
Cottonseed oil cake is trading at Rs 1,982.8 per quintal at Akola, and is expected to head towards Rs 1,950.

Cotton seed oil cake

Weak demand from end users, higher acreage for new season and burdensome stocks are expected to keep prices under pressure. Cottonseed oil cake is trading at Rs 1,982.8 per quintal at Akola, and is expected to head towards Rs 1,950.

Barley

Barley is trading at Rs 1,398 per quintal in Jaipur. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,350 per quintal following weak demand and ample supplies in the domestic market. Weakness in other feed grains is also putting pressure on the prices.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, July 26 2020. 11:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU