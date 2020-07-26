Commodity picks: 27 July, 2020

oil cake



Weak demand from end users, higher acreage for new season and burdensome stocks are expected to keep prices under pressure. Cottonseed oil cake is trading at Rs 1,982.8 per quintal at Akola, and is expected to head towards Rs 1,950.

Barley

is trading at Rs 1,398 per quintal in Jaipur. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,350 per quintal following weak demand and ample supplies in the domestic market. Weakness in other feed grains is also putting pressure on the prices.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit