Commodity Picks: 28 January, 2019

Chana

is trading at Rs 4,128 per quintal in Prices are expected to see a mild recovery towards Rs 4,200 per quintal on the back of bargain buying and weather risk in major growing regions of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. However, gains will be capped due to aggressive selling of stocks by NAFED.

Coriander

is trading at Rs 6,231 per quintal in Kota market. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 6,350 per quintal following lower sowing across India and lower stocks over last year.

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain