We're in the sell on a rise camp due to weak growth outlook: S Mukherjee
Business Standard

Commodity picks: 29 June, 2020

For the week ahead, mustard prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,765 per quintal

Prerana Desai  |  New Delhi 

Chana prices have gained on the back of lower arrivals amid recovery in demand at lower prices

Mustard seed

Mustard seed is trading at Rs 4,838 per quintal at the benchmark Jaipur market. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,765 per quintal. Weak demand for oil would slow down demand from processors. Also, supplies have improved in the free market with NAFED commencing the sale of procured material.

Chana

Chana prices have gained on the back of lower arrivals amid recovery in demand at lower prices. However, post the recent gains, demand is slowing down. Prices in the coming week can witness a correction on account of reduced demand from Rs 4,281 to Rs 4,200 per quintal in the Delhi market.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, June 28 2020. 23:55 IST

