Commodity picks: 30 March, 2020

Refined soy oil prices are trading at Rs 820 per 10 kg and prices are expected to head towards Rs 840 per 10 kg over the next few days

Prerana Desai 

Disturbance in supplies due to decline in crushing operations, logistics and labour issues on the back of Covid-19 outbreak.

Cotton seed oil cake

Cotton seed oil cake prices at the benchmark Akola market are trading at Rs 1,855 per quintal. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 1,900 per quintal. Steady demand from feed makers and end users amid supply disturbance is lending support to the prices.

Refined soy oil

Refined soy oil prices are trading at Rs 820 per 10 kg and prices are expected to head towards Rs 840 per 10 kg over the next few days. Disturbance in supplies due to decline in crushing operations, logistics and labour issues on the back of Covid-19 outbreak are likely to support prices in the near term.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, March 29 2020. 19:44 IST

