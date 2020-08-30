Commodity picks: 31 August. 2020

oil cake

oil cake at Akola is trading at Rs 2,031 per quintal. For the week ahead, the price is expected to head towards Rs 2,000 per quintal. Weak demand, good crop prospects, and ample stocks are expected to keep the price under pressure.

Chana

The price has rallied too steeply on the back of supply constraints. Demand at a higher price is expected to slowdown as pipelines are filled. The price is likely to come down from Rs 4,955 to Rs 4,850 per quintal in the Delhi market.

Prerana Desai, Research head, Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit