Commodity Picks: 8 April, 2019

Mustard seed Mustard seed is trading at Rs 3,900 a quintal at the benchmark Jaipur market. For the week ahead prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,950 per quintal.

Strong demand from processors amid positive crush margins will support prices. Castor seed Castor seed is expected to trade higher towards Rs 5,650 per quintal from Rs 5,596 per quintal at the Deesa market on the back of aggressive buying activity from millers and stockists. Expected lower production is also likely to keep prices higher in the coming days. ...