Commodity picks: December 14 2020

The price is expected to trade lower at Rs 1,400 a quintal following ample wheat supplies

Commodity prices | barley | Maize

Prerana Desai 

corn, maize, crop
The price is expected to trade lower at Rs 1,575 a quintal following subdued demand at higher price levels

Barley

Barley in Jaipur is trading at Rs 1,437 a quintal. The price is expected to trade lower at Rs 1,400 a quintal following ample wheat supplies and subdued demand from the feed industry.

Maize

Maize in Gulabbagh is trading at Rs 1,618 a quintal. The price is expected to trade lower at Rs 1,575 a quintal following subdued demand at higher price levels and ample supplies in the market.

Prerana Desai, Research head, Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit

First Published: Sun, December 13 2020. 22:16 IST

