Commodity picks: December 2, 2019

Soy oil



Domestic refined soy oil is trading at Rs 812.4 per 10 kilograms. Prices are expected to be Rs 825 per 10 kilograms in the week ahead. Slow pace of crushing would keep supplies tight. Globally, firm cues from palm oil prices due to lower supply and prospects of robust demand from biodiesel sector would keep demand steady.









Tur prices are expected to turn lower due slow demand and impending harvest. Weather remains favourable and this will support pod formation. Tur prices in the Latur market are likely to decline from Rs 5,000 to Rs 4,900/ Rs 4,800 per quintal.