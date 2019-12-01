JUST IN
Business Standard

Commodity picks: December 2, 2019

Tur prices are expected to turn lower due slow demand and impending harvest

Prerana Desai 

Soy oil

Domestic refined soy oil is trading at Rs 812.4 per 10 kilograms. Prices are expected to be Rs 825 per 10 kilograms in the week ahead. Slow pace of crushing would keep supplies tight. Globally, firm cues from palm oil prices due to lower supply and prospects of robust demand from biodiesel sector would keep demand steady.


Tur

Tur prices are expected to turn lower due slow demand and impending harvest. Weather remains favourable and this will support pod formation. Tur prices in the Latur market are likely to decline from Rs 5,000 to Rs 4,900/ Rs 4,800 per quintal.

First Published: Sun, December 01 2019. 22:55 IST

