Commodity picks: July 15, 2019

Cotton seed oil cakes Cotton seed oil cake (CoC) prices at the benchmark Akola market are trading at Rs 2,865 per quintal. For the week ahead, CoC prices are expected to increase by Rs 30-50 per quintal and head towards Rs 2,900 per quintal amid lower availability.

Lower rainfall distribution in major cotton area coupled with increasing demand of CoC is likely to support prices in near term. Mustard seed Mustard seed is trading at Rs 4,064 per quintal at the benchmark Jaipur market. During the coming days, prices are expected to trade with positive bias and head towards Rs ...