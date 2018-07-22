Commodity picks: July 23, 2018

Jeera
Jeera is trading at Rs18,675 per quintal in Unjha market. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs19,200 per quintal due to declining stocks and persistent export demand. Significant exports so far over previous year have resulted into lower stocks of jeera.
Cardamom
Cardamom prices in Vandanmedu market are hovering at Rs1,080 per kg. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs1,120 per kg following reports over crop loss due to excess rainfall. There are reports over fungal infestation to the plants, which is expected to impact the yield.
Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
