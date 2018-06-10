Commodity picks: June 11, 2018

Mustard seed

at the benchmark Jaipur market is trading at Rs 4,100 per quintal. During the week, prices are expected to trade lower and head towards Rs 4,050 per quintal. Subdued demand from millers due to negative margins would keep the undertone weak for the oil seed.

Sugar

Sugar, at the Kolhapur market, is trading at Rs 3,129 per quintal. In the coming days, prices are expected to rise by Rs 30-50 per quintal and head towards Rs 3,200 per quintal. The government’s decision to create buffer stocks, fixing of minimum sale price and bringing a release mechanism are supporting prices.

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain