Commodity picks: June 17, 2019

Mustard Seed



Mustard seed prices at the Jaipur spot are trading at Rs 4,075 per quintal. Over the next few days, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,125 per quintal. Declining arrival pressure, low availability in free due to active government procurement will keep the trend positive during the week ahead.

Turmeric



Turmeric prices in Nizamabad are trading at Rs 6,533 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 6,650 per quintal. This is on the back of purchases at lower price levels from stockists as well as upcountry buyers.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit