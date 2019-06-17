JUST IN
Commodity picks: June 17, 2019

Prerana Desai 

Mustard Seed

Mustard seed prices at the Jaipur spot markets are trading at Rs 4,075 per quintal. Over the next few days, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,125 per quintal. Declining arrival pressure, low availability in free markets due to active government procurement will keep the trend positive during the week ahead.

Turmeric

Turmeric prices in Nizamabad are trading at Rs 6,533 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 6,650 per quintal. This is on the back of purchases at lower price levels from stockists as well as upcountry buyers.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 00:01 IST

