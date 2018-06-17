JUST IN
Commodity picks: June 18, 2018

Prices of guar seed are expected to trade higher towards Rs 3,950 per quintal following delayed monsoon in the north-west region

Prerana Desai 

Cardamom

Cardamom is trading at Rs 1,001 per kg in Vandanmedu market. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,015 per kg following crop loss in Kerala due to excess south west monsoon rains.

Guar seed

Guar seed is trading at Rs 3,803 per quintal in Jodhpur market. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 3,950 per quintal following delayed monsoon in the north-west region. However, increased sowing would cap the price gains.

First Published: Sun, June 17 2018. 21:52 IST

