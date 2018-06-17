Commodity picks: June 18, 2018

Cardamom
Cardamom is trading at Rs 1,001 per kg in Vandanmedu market. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,015 per kg following crop loss in Kerala due to excess south west monsoon rains.
Guar seed
Guar seed is trading at Rs 3,803 per quintal in Jodhpur market. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 3,950 per quintal following delayed monsoon in the north-west region. However, increased sowing would cap the price gains.
Prerana Desai,
VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
