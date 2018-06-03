JUST IN
Commodity picks: June 3, 2018

Mustard seed is trading at Rs 4,000 per quintal at the benchmark Jaipur market

Prerana Desai 

farmers, crop, agriculture, mustard

Mustard seed

Mustard seed prices at the benchmark Jaipur market are trading at Rs 4,000 per quintal.

For this week, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,050 per quintal. Ongoing procurement by the government has lowered the availability in open market, and this will support prices in the near-term.

Barley


Barley prices in Jaipur are trading at Rs 1,500 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,550 per quintal in the coming days. Lower domestic production and possibility of exports due to US sanctions on Iran would keep prices supportive.


Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
First Published: Sun, June 03 2018. 21:28 IST

