Commodity picks: June 3, 2019

Maize

Maize in Gulabbagh is trading at Rs 1,808 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,900 per quintal following supportive demand and lower supplies across India. However, arrivals pressure in Bihar would cap the aggressive price gains.

Cardamom

Cardamom is trading at Rs 2,690 per 10 kg at the benchmark Vandanmedu market. For the week ahead prices are expected to increase by Rs 50-80 per 10 kg and head towards Rs 2,700 per 10 kg as the production is estimated to be lower.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit