Business Standard

Commodity Picks: March 31, 2019

Turmeric prices in Nizamabad are trading at Rs 6,025 per quintal

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Castor Seed

Castor seed prices at Deesa market are expected to trade towards Rs 5,150 per quintal from Rs 5,213 per quintal on new arrivals. Increased arrivals on the back of closure of market due to financial year-end is expected to keep prices under pressure in the coming week.

Turmeric prices in Nizamabad are trading at Rs 6,025 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 6,150 per quintal in the next couple of weeks after robust domestic and export demand.



Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, March 31 2019. 20:56 IST

