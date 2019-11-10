Commodity picks: November 11, 2019

Soy bean

Soy bean prices at Indore are trading at Rs 4,040 per quintal. For the week ahead, prices are expected to trade with downward bias and head towards Rs 3,950 per quintal. Weak demand for soy bean meal would slow down demand for processors. Also, arrival pressure is expected to increase once the weather clears.

Cotton seed oil cake



Cotton seed oil cake is trading at Rs 3,035 per quintal at Akola. For the week ahead, prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 2,900 or lower per quintal. With increase in pace of crushing of cotton seeds, supplies are expected to improve and weigh on prices.



Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit