Commodity picks: October 22, 2019

Soy meal

Soy meal prices at the benchmark Indore are trading at Rs 32,525 per tonne. During the this week, prices are expected to head towards Rs 32,000 per tonne. Increasing pressure due to new crop arrival of soy beans and disparity in meal exports would keep meal prices under pressure.

Chana

prices are likely to witness a correction as demand is expected to slow down at higher prices and as most of the festive buying is complete. Prices in the Delhi market are expected to correct from Rs 4,600 to Rs 4,550/ 4,500 per quintal.