Business Standard

Commodity picks, October 6

Chana price in Delhi is expected to move higher towards Rs 4,500- 4,550 from the current price of Rs 4450

Prerana Desai 

Chana

Festive demand coupled with selective NAFED selling will keep offer support to prices. Delay in sowing due to a late Kharif harvest will also add support. Price in Delhi is expected to move higher towards Rs 4,500- 4,550 from the current price of Rs 4450.

Soy bean


Prices are expected to edge lower on the back of higher supplies. Prices in the Indore market are trading at Rs 3,933 and are expected to head towards Rs 3,850 per quintal.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, October 06 2019. 23:38 IST

