JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Food & Edible Oils

Business growth moderates for four listed private life insurance players
Business Standard

Commodity picks: September 16, 2019

Prices at Deesa trade at Rs 5,680 per quintal and are expected to be firm in the week ahead

Prerana Desai 

Mustard Oil

Mustard cake

Prices at the Jaipur market are trading at Rs 1,922 per quintal. It could head head towards Rs 1,945 per quintal. Mustard cake is the cheapest protein-based feed ingredient and supplies are limited due to slow pace of crushing. Thus prices are expected to trade higher.

Castor seed

Prices at Deesa trade at Rs 5,680 per quintal and are expected to be firm in the week ahead at around Rs 5,730 per quintal. Due to excess rains at major producing regions, there is a fear of crop damage which coupled with low availability which could support prices.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, September 15 2019. 23:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU