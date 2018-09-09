JUST IN
Street signs: Credit risk funds' inflows capped, Ircon stock, and more
Commodity picks: September 9, 2018

Low availability in free markets and uncertainty regarding offloading by NAFED would support prices in the near term

Chana

Chana prices at the Bikaner spot market are trading at Rs 3,950 per quintal. Going ahead prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,025 per quintal. Low availability in free markets and uncertainty regarding offloading by NAFED would support prices in the near term.

Castor Seed

Lower acreage amidst tighter balance is likely to support the seed prices in the spot market. Castor seed prices are expected to trade around Rs 4,730 per quintal from current prices of Rs 4,660 per quintal
First Published: Sun, September 09 2018. 22:24 IST

