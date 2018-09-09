Commodity picks: September 9, 2018

Chana

prices at the Bikaner spot market are trading at Rs 3,950 per quintal. Going ahead prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,025 per quintal. Low availability in free and uncertainty regarding offloading by would support prices in the near term.

Castor Seed

Lower acreage amidst tighter balance is likely to support the prices in the spot market. Castor prices are expected to trade around Rs 4,730 per quintal from current prices of Rs 4,660 per quintal