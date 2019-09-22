Companies undergoing financial turmoil miss the Dalal Street party

The stock markets witnessed one of its biggest-ever celebrations on Friday. However, not all were invited. Companies undergoing financial turmoil or are loss-making had little to cheer.

Sample this: In the BSE 500 universe, there are 48 companies that reported losses for the financial year 2018-19. Shares of these companies rose an average 2 per cent, even as the benchmark Sensex jumped more than 5 per cent, in what was its biggest ever gain in a decade. Majority of the trouble-hit companies ended the day in the red, even as investors lapped up shares across the ...